In a move that’s sure to pump up DC Comics fans, Warner Bros. has shared the opening scene for Wonder Woman 1984 ahead of its Christmas Day release in theaters and on HBO Max. The never-before-seen video includes the first three minutes of the film, which features a young Princess Diana getting ready to compete in the Amazon Olympics on her home island of Themyscira. Fans of the first movie will also be happy to see the return of Robin Wright‘s Antiope, who gives Diana some loving advice to the over-confident little warrior. While the clip breezes by quickly, it does foreshadow that Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman has some hard lessons coming down the pipe.

Over the summer, Patty Jenkins revealed that including the Amazon Olympics in the film was not just important because of the planned spinoff based on the tribe of warrior women, but because it really showcased how Wonder Woman honed her strength and fierce skills as a warrior. Via Empire:

“Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve ben training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets. So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

With Wonder Woman 1984‘s streaming and theatrical release just around the corner, advance reviews are already rolling in with most critics agreeing that the film is a much needed escape from the world’s pandemic woes thanks to Jenkins’ skill at evoking the blockbuster hits of the ’80s as Gadot’s Diana faces off against dual villains Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) and Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal).