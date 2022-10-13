Here’s The Workout Jonathan Majors Did For ‘Ant-Man’ & ‘Creed III’

Jonathan Majors has seriously bulked up, in case you missed it earlier this week. The actor, who rose to prominence in 2020 for his roles in Spike Lee’s Da Five Bloods and in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, has gotten absolutely shredded since for roles including Kang, the next big bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (he made a cameo in the role last year in Loki and will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania). He’ll play the new adversary to Adonis Creed in Creed III, and he will also play a bodybuilder in the drama Magazine Dreams.

Majors told Men’s Health that he gained ten extra pounds for Creed, five more for Kang, and six more for Magazine Dreams, for a grand total of 21 pounds all while getting keeping his body fat percentage below 10 percent. “When you see these guys, it’s like, Yeah, they’re fucking fit,” Majors told Men’s Health. “But if you look at it, there’s a story there.”

So.. how did he do it? Here’s Majors’ back workout routine that got him ripped (seriously, see the photos), as told to Men’s Health:

Straight Arm Lat Pulldown: three sets of ten reps

three sets of ten reps Close Grip Pullups: three sets of ten to twelve reps

three sets of ten to twelve reps Leg Raises: three sets of eight to ten reps

three sets of eight to ten reps Oblique Knee Raises: three sets of eight reps

three sets of eight reps One-Arm Dumbell Row: three sets of twelve reps per arm

three sets of twelve reps per arm Dumbell Shrugs: three sets of twelve reps

“Training and working out are very important to me. I try to challenge myself to get to a place to express things in the gym the same way that I do in my line of work,” the actor, who has been working with trainer Mark “Rhino” Smith, told Men’s Health.

(Via Men’s Health)