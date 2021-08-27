Jonathan Majors is having a very good 2021: he stole the show in Loki; he was announced to play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania; his Western movie (The Harder They Fall) with Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Delroy Lindo, and Regina King comes out in November; and he was nominated for his first Emmy. The one blemish on an otherwise-amazing year: the HBO show that he was nominated for, Lovecraft Country, was canceled after one season.

“I was in a strange situation because I had no assurance that Atticus was even going to be in a potential season 2. I had made peace with not being with my Lovecraft family again. [So being nominated] is a Lovecraft-ian situation, to be living two realms with it,” Majors told Entertainment Weekly about learning he was up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series after Lovecraft was axed. “But all in all, I’m most excited the work is being seen and appreciated and honored with the nominations, not just mine but everyone else’s.”

If Lovecraft Country had returned for another season, it would have been set “in a new world, and that new world sits precisely where the United States used to sit.” Instead, creator Misha Green is making a Tomb Raider movie, Jurnee Smollett will star in a Black Canary movie (directed by Green!), and Majors will continue to have a very good year.

(Via EW)