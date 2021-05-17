For the past few months, Zack Snyder has been an open book when it comes to his work. While those conversations have centered mostly around the HBO Max release of his Justice League director’s cut (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) and his upcoming zombie heist film, Army of the Dead, recently, Snyder has been getting candid about his strained relationship with Warner Bros.

In a new interview, Snyder reveals that during the pandemic lockdown, Warner Bros. became interested in a third 300 film and the studio gave Snyder the go-head to write the script, which both parties felt would be the “final chapter” of the 300 series. However, Snyder admitted he ended up writing a “completely different movie,” which Warner Bros. took a pass on. Via The Playlist:

“I was writing this thing about Alexander the Great, and it just turned into a movie about the relationship between Hephaestion and Alexander. It turned out to be a love story. So it really didn’t fit in as the third movie.” He added, “But there was that concept, and it came out really great. It’s called ‘Blood and Ashes,’ and it’s a beautiful love story, really, with warfare. I would love to do it, [WB] said no… you know, they’re not huge fans of mine. It is what it is.”

That line about Warner Bros. not being “huge fans of mine” has started to become a common refrain for Snyder. While talking to Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan, the director opened up about his experience with the studio after the Snyder Cut release was announced for HBO Max, and it sounds like there’s still some bad blood.

“Warner Bros. still tortured me the whole time for whatever reason, they can’t help it,” Snyder said. “I don’t know why I’m such a f*cking pain in their ass because I’m not trying to be, honestly.”

(Via The Playlist)