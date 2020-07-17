In 2016, 03 Greedo broke out to the mainstream world thanks to his Purple Summer mixtape trilogy. Two years later he would release his God Level mixtape but was unfortunately incarcerated with a sentence of 20 years for drug trafficking and two possession of firearms charges. Since his imprisonment, 03 Greedo’s team has done a phenomenal job ensuring his artistry and music continued without interruption. Looking to start another chapter, 03 Greedo returns with a new single.

Working alongside Chief Keef, the two artists reflect on their past hustling days on their catchy single, “Bands In The Basement.” Recalling his trapping past the song is upheld by its melodic hook that finds 03 Greedo saying, “Bands in the basement, money in the mattress/Work in the walls, I got millions in my mansion.” Produced by Ron-Ron, the song will serve as one of the many releases from 03 Greedo fans will hear in the coming months before another project arrives later this summer.

03 Greedo’s upcoming project will surely be another strong effort thanks to the plethora of music the rapper left behind and his team that impressively stitches projects together. His last two projects, Netflix & Deal, a joint offering with Kenny Beats, and Still Summer In The Projects, a collaboration with Mustard, are living proof of quality work despite his imprisonment. Dependent on good behavior, 03 Greedo is eligible for an early release from prison in 2023.

Press play on “Bands In The Basement” in the video above