Incredibly, incarcerated Watts rapper 03 Greedo has yet another new project on the way despite being locked up for the past two years. Much of his post-imprisonment prolificacy is due to his pre-imprisonment productivity; Greedo’s collaborators have noted how quickly he records new songs, often speeding through in one take and moving onto the next. This impulse served him well upon receiving his sentence. He hit the studio with a succession of producers to record as many projects as he could to keep his fans fed during what may end up being a long time away.

The latest of those projects is Load It Up, Vol. 1, which is produced in its entirety by fellow LA native Ron-Ron, the driving force behind the city’s new wave of talent which includes Greedo, Drakeo The Ruler, and Shoreline Mafia. The pair introduced their new collaboration with lead single, “Home Vlone,” releasing a spooky visualizer to highlight the track’s eerie synths and distorted bass. It’s a late-night banger, the sort of track that fills the space in the party where it seems like things are winding up but no one’s quite ready to leave.

Greedo’s other post-incarceration projects include Netflix And Deal with Kenny Beats, Meet The Drummers with Travis Barker, and Still Summer In The Projects with Mustard.

Press play on 03 Greedo and Ron-Ron’s “Home Vlone” above.

Load It Up, Vol. 1 is due in August via Alamo Records.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary Warner Music Group.