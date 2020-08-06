Pandemic or not, the 2020 MTV VMAs are going on, as the awards ceremony is set to take place at the end of the month, on August 30. So far, a lot of info has been revealed about this event, like who is nominated and who will be performing. Today, one more piece of the puzzle was revealed: The host for this year’s awards is Keke Palmer.

The actress, singer, and TV personality made the announcement in a way that is sure to please fans of ’00s Nickelodeon. Bringing back her titular character from her show True Jackson, VP, she (as herself) got on a video call with Jackson (herself). As the two versions of herself caught up, Keke told Jackson about her hosting gig, which made Jackson do a spit-take. Palmer asked Jackson to help her with her look for the show, then she launched into an informative rap and dance about her hosting gig.

Let’s take it back to 2008, GIVE ME A TRUE JACKSON ORIGINAL PLEASE tf !!!!!! 🥳😌 https://t.co/HaWcd3M4RN — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) August 6, 2020

Jackson will be far from the only star in attendance. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande will both be a big part of the night, as they co-lead the nominations with nine each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, who each have six nods.

Watch the announcement video above, and find the full list of this year’s nominees here.