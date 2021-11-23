Lil Nas X 2021
Getty Image
The Music World Reacts To The 2022 Grammys Nominations

Today, the music world is focused on the list of nominees for The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which was unveiled this morning. There’s a lot going on with this year’s list: Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 total nominations, which is actually tied for the second-most in a single year ever. Tony Bennett became the oldest artist ever nominated for Album Of The Year. Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle are competing in the same category.

Across all categories, a lot of folks got nominated, and naturally, a lot of them have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Batiste was pretty thrilled with his feat, writing, “WOW!! Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors [crying emojis] 11!”

Lil Nas X took a break from joking on Twitter to tweet, “don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys.”

Japanese Breakfast, who was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, was floored, as she wrote simply, “WTF!!!!!!!!!”

Saweetie was also moved, as she tweeted, “I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!”

Check out some more reactions below.

