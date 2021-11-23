Today, the music world is focused on the list of nominees for The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, which was unveiled this morning. There’s a lot going on with this year’s list: Jon Batiste leads the pack with 11 total nominations, which is actually tied for the second-most in a single year ever. Tony Bennett became the oldest artist ever nominated for Album Of The Year. Barack Obama and Dave Chappelle are competing in the same category.
Across all categories, a lot of folks got nominated, and naturally, a lot of them have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.
Batiste was pretty thrilled with his feat, writing, “WOW!! Thank you God!! I love EVERYBODY! I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors [crying emojis] 11!”
WOW!! Thank you God!! 🙏🏾🤍
I love EVERYBODY!
I’m so grateful to my collaborators and to my ancestors 😭😭😭 11! pic.twitter.com/6A2jDlJzSk
— jon batiste (@JonBatiste) November 23, 2021
Lil Nas X took a break from joking on Twitter to tweet, “don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys.”
don’t have to win a single award, truly thankful for all the insight this year has brought me. and thankful for the journey. love u guys 😭🤍
— MONTERO 🦋 (@LilNasX) November 23, 2021
Japanese Breakfast, who was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album, was floored, as she wrote simply, “WTF!!!!!!!!!”
WTF!!!!!!!!!
— Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 23, 2021
Saweetie was also moved, as she tweeted, “I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!!”
I’m speechless I wish I had the words to express how I feel but I’m just so grateful!!! Being acknowledged for all the hard work me & my team have been doing feels AMAZINNNNNG 🙏🏽 thank you #TeamIcy for stickin with me through thick and thin y’all some real ride or dies IKDR!! ❄️
— ICY SEASON ❄️ (@Saweetie) November 23, 2021
Check out some more reactions below.
Bad Habits got a Song of the Year nomination at the @RecordingAcad awards. Very chuffed thank you. Congrats to @johnnymcdaid and Fred again.., and all the other nominees x
Repost @ teddysphotos on Instagram pic.twitter.com/RIIYUeNIgt
— Ed Sheeran HQ (@edsheeran) November 23, 2021
8?!?!??!!???!
— Ric Nast (@DojaCat) November 23, 2021
GRAMMY NOMINATED FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻
— Jack Harlow (@jackharlow) November 23, 2021
Congratulations to all the Grammy nominees! I feel so lucky to be in your company!
— FINNEAS (@finneas) November 23, 2021
thank you so so much 🤍 @RecordingAcad https://t.co/xIQYb9vNIL
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 23, 2021
So many awesome new artists (and not so new artists) got nominations at the #Grammys this year! In particular feeling over the moon stoked for @Jbrekkie who made a staggeringly good album, wrote a heart wrenching book and is a rad human and deserves all the praise she's getting.
— Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) November 23, 2021
wild morning!
— jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) November 23, 2021
Holy shit!
— Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) November 23, 2021
we wrote this song as a message of gratitude to everyone in our lives, and it’s only appropriate that this grammy nomination came during thanksgiving week. thank you to everyone at the @RecordingAcad for including us in this category for the 4th year in a row. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6HoSZ5XpeL
— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) November 23, 2021
