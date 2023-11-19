Regardless of the constant online debate, for many artists, music metrics are vital to several parts of their creative strategies. This year alone, rap was scrutinized for its difficulty in securing the No. 1 spot on the charts. That was until Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, and Drake dropped new projects. Today (November 19), the 2023 Billboard Music Awards reminded musicians, producers, and fans who dominated the charts throughout the year.

Taylor Swift led the nomination pack, pulling in 20 across different categories, including Top Artist. Meanwhile, SZA and Morgan Wallen trailed close behind with 17 nominations each. Yes, viewers at home are locked in for other aspects of the show, like the performances, but everyone wants to know we secured a trophy.

View the complete list of winners from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards below.