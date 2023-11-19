sza tour
Getty Image
Music

Here’s The Full List Of 2023 Billboard Music Award Winners

Regardless of the constant online debate, for many artists, music metrics are vital to several parts of their creative strategies. This year alone, rap was scrutinized for its difficulty in securing the No. 1 spot on the charts. That was until Lil Uzi Vert, Doja Cat, and Drake dropped new projects. Today (November 19), the 2023 Billboard Music Awards reminded musicians, producers, and fans who dominated the charts throughout the year.

Taylor Swift led the nomination pack, pulling in 20 across different categories, including Top Artist. Meanwhile, SZA and Morgan Wallen trailed close behind with 17 nominations each. Yes, viewers at home are locked in for other aspects of the show, like the performances, but everyone wants to know we secured a trophy.

View the complete list of winners from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards below.

Top Artist

Drake
SZA
Taylor Swift
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top New Artist

Bailey Zimmerman
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Peso Pluma
Zach Bryan

Top Male Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Zach Bryan

Top Female Artist

Beyoncé
Taylor Swift
Miley Cyrus
SZA
Olivia Rodrigo

Top Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado
Fifty Fifty
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera
Metallica

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Drake
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Ashley Gorley
Jack Antonoff
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff
Joey Moi
Metro Boomin
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Drake
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Radio Songs Artist

Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Jason Aldean
Miley Cyrus
Morgan Wallen
Oliver Anthony Music
Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Bad Bunny
Morgan Wallen
SZA
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Bad Bunny
Ed Sheeran
NewJeans
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Beyoncé
Chris Brown
Rihanna
SZA
The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Chris Brown
Miguel
The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Beyoncé
Rihanna
SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Beyoncé
Bruno Mars
The Weeknd

Top Rap Artist

21 Savage
Drake
Lil Baby
Metro Boomin
Travis Scott

Top Rap Male Artist

21 Savage
Drake
Travis Scott

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat
Ice Spice
Nicki Minaj

Top Rap Touring Artist

50 Cent
Drake
Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa

Top Country Artist

Bailey Zimmerman
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Zach Bryan

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Zach Bryan

Top Country Female Artist

Lainey Wilson
Megan Moroney
Taylor Swift

Top Country Duo/Group

Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band

Top Country Touring Artist

George Strait
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen

Top Rock Artist

Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Arctic Monkeys
Foo Fighters
Metallica

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay
Depeche Mode
Elton John

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny
Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Karol G
Peso Pluma

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro

Top Latin Female Artist

Karol G
Rosalía
Shakira

Top Latin Duo/Group

Eslabon Armado
Fuerza Regida
Grupo Frontera

Top Latin Touring Artist

Daddy Yankee
Karol G
RBD

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Jimin
NewJeans
Stray Kids
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
TWICE

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

Blackpink
Suga
TWICE

Top Afrobeats Artist

Burna Boy
Libianca
Rema
Tems
Wizkid

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Beyoncé
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Drake
Tiësto

Top Christian Artist

Brandon Lake
Elevation Worship
For King And Country
Lauren Daigle
Phil Wickham

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans
Elevation Worship
Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music

Top Billboard 200 Album

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
SZA — SOS
Taylor Swift — Midnights

Top Soundtrack

“Barbie The Album”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By”
“Elvis”
“Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture)”
“Top Gun: Maverick”

Top R&B Album

Beyoncé — Renaissance
Brent Faiyaz — Wasteland
Drake — Honestly, Nevermind
Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights
SZA — SOS

Top Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage — Her Loss
Future — I Never Liked You
Lil Baby — It’s Only Me
Metro Boomin — Heroes & Villains
Travis Scott — Utopia

Top Country Album

Luke Combs — Gettin’ Old
Luke Combs — Growin’ Up
Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak

Top Rock Album

HARDY — the mockingbird & THE CROW
Jelly Roll — Whitsitt Chapel
Noah Kahan — Stick Season
Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights
Zach Bryan — American Heartbreak

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti
Eslabon Armado — DESVELADO
Ivan Cornejo — Dañado
Karol G — MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO
Peso Pluma — GÉNESIS

Top K-Pop Album

Jimin — FACE
NewJeans — 2nd EP ‘Get Up’
Stray Kids — 5-STAR
TOMORROW X TOGETHER — The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
TWICE — READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Beyoncé — Renaissance
Drake — Honestly, Nevermind
ILLENIUM — ILLENIUM
Kim Petras — Feed The Beast
Tiësto — DRIVE

Top Christian Album

Anne Wilson — My Jesus
Brandon Lake — House of Miracles
CAIN — Rise Up
Elevation Worship — LION
Lauren Daigle — Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Album

Jonathan McReynolds — My Truth
Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin — Kingdom Book One
Tye Tribbett — All Things New
Whitney Houston — I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston
Zacardi Cortez — Imprint (Live in Memphis)

Top Hot 100 Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Top Streaming Song

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”

Top Radio Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top Selling Song

Jason Aldean — “Try That in a Small Town”
Jimin — “Like Crazy”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Oliver Anthony Music — “Rich Men North of Richmond”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”

Top Collaboration

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift — “Anti-Hero”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
Harry Styles — “As It Was”
Miley Cyrus — “Flowers”
Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”

Top R&B Song

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin'”
Miguel — “Sure Thing”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande — “Die For You”
SZA — “Kill Bill”
SZA — “Snooze”

Top Rap Song

Coi Leray — “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex”
Gunna — “Fukumean”
Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole — “All My Life”
Toosii — “Favorite Song”

Top Country Song

Bailey Zimmerman — “Rock and a Hard Place”
Luke Combs — “Fast Car”
Morgan Wallen — “Last Night”
Morgan Wallen — “You Proof”
Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”

Top Rock Song

Jelly Roll — “Need A Favor”
Stephen Sanchez — “Until I Found You”
Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”
Zach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves — “I Remember Everything”
Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange”

Top Latin Song

Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma — “Ella Baila Sola”
Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera — “Bebe Dame”
Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny — “un x100to”
KAROL G & Shakira — “TQG”
Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma — “La Bebe”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Fifty Fifty — “Cupid”
Jimin — “Like Crazy”
Jungkook Feat. Latto — “Seven”
NewJeans — “Ditto”
NewJeans — “OMG”

Top Afrobeats Song

Ayra Starr — “Rush”
Libianca — “People”
Oxlade — “KU LO SA”
Rema & Selena Gomez — “Calm Down”
Victony, Rema, & Tempoe Feat. Don Toliver — “Soweto”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Bizarrap & Shakira — “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray — “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”
Elton John & Britney Spears — “Hold Me Closer”
Tiësto Feat. Tate McRae — “10:35”

Top Christian Song

Brandon Lake — “Gratitude”
Chris Tomlin — “Holy Forever”
for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks — “Love Me Like I Am”
Lauren Daigle — “Thank God I Do”
Phil Wickham — “This Is Our God”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans — “Goodness of God”
Crowder & Dante Bowe Feat. Maverick City Music — “God Really Loves Us”
Elevation Worship Feat. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson — “More Than Able”
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore — “Fear is Not My Future”
Zacardi Cortez — “Lord Do It For Me (Live in Memphis)”

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Afrobeats Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×