The 2024 Tony Awards are set to go down on June 16, at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City. Before then, though, organizers have unveiled the list of nominees today (April 31), and the music world (the part of it not traditionally or primarily associated with musicals, specifically) is well represented.

Nominated for Best Musical are Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen and the Sufjan Stevens-inspired Illinoise, along with The Outsiders, Suffs, and Water For Elephants. The Who’s Tommy is also nominated for Best Revival Of A Musical.

Maleah Joi Moon is nominated for Best Performance By A Leading Actress In A Musical for her role in Hell’s Kitchen, while Brandon Victor Dixon is up for Best Performance By An Actor In A Featured Role In A Musical also for Hell’s Kitchen. The musical also spawned Best Performance By An Actress In A Featured Role In A Musical nominations for Shoshana Bean and Kecia Lewis, and a Best Book Of A Musical nod for Kristtoffer Diaz.

Stereophonic, which has music by Will Butler, is also well-represented, including consideration for Best Play and Best Original Score. David Byrne and Fatboy Slim’s Here Lies Love is also nominated in the latter category.

As People notes, musicals that didn’t get a nomination this year include Barry Manilow’s Harmony, the Britney Spears-inspired Once Upon A One More Time, and Huey Lewis’ The Heart Of Rock And Roll.

Find the full list of nominations here.