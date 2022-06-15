New York drill rap — and the larger, global scene of which it is just a small part — has come under fire since its inception for the violent lifestyles allegedly promoted and propagated by its practitioners. And while many drill rappers have pushed back against this characterization, there’s no denying that their raps and their realities do reflect each other. In the latest case, Brooklyn rapper 22Gz (pronounced “Two-two jeez” — real name Jeffrey Mark Alexander) was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder for a March shooting in which three people were injured, according to Billboard. The 24-year-old was reportedly arrested at JFK Airport after a flight from Atlanta to perform at Hot 97 Summer Jam.

According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, “This shooting not only wounded the victim but endangered the lives of everyone in a crowded club. Senseless gang rivalries fuel much of the gun violence in our communities and I remain committed to vigorously prosecuting anyone who engages in this criminal conduct.” The shooting in question took place on March 6 during a party in Brooklyn. One of the victims identified 22Gz as the shooter. According to the NYC Department of Corrections, his bail was set at $500,000, but it’s unconfirmed whether or not he bailed out of Rikers Island. His court hearing on charges of second-degree assault, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment, in addition to the primary attempted murder in the second-degree charge, is set for July 19.