Back in 2018, at the height of Drake’s beef with Pusha T, Drake said that Pusha “crossed a line” with a lyric from his “The Story Of Adidon” diss track referencing Drake’s friend and producer Noah “40” Shebib. The line, which makes reference to 40’s Multiple Sclerosis, made Drake angry enough to record an apparently scathing diss track which he claimed he withheld on the advice of J. Prince. Ironically, Pusha has claimed that the real dagger of the song — the reveal of Drake’s son — came from 40 himself, a claim that 40 denies.

In a new profile in Rolling Stone, 40 revealed his own feelings on the line about him from Pusha’s diss track, saying he’d rather turn it into a positive than snipe back and forth with Pusha. “I guess all I’ll say is that was just a different thing for me,” he said. “Different than a bar that he gets off. No real comment. I made my comment. It was National MS Awareness day.”

“Ultimately, I like turning things into positive situations or brighter sides,” he continued. “And if that brings awareness to my disease on a bigger level, I was happy about that. That’s what I used it for. That ultimately is a good thing for me. I like that transaction we had from that perspective. I’m very vocal about it.” As to whether Pusha actually had “crossed a line,” 40 was straightforward. “Of course. That was something different than a bar in a song. That’s cool, I barely know that guy.”

Read the whole profile, which includes an in-depth discussion of the effects MS has had on 40, here.