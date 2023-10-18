42 Dugg Has Been Released From Prison

Detroit rapper 42 Dugg has reportedly been released from prison after being sentenced to a year for failing to report to prison after violating his probation from a previous illegal weapons possession conviction. According to Complex and The Fader, the 28-year-old rapper, best known for his songs with Lil Baby, “Grace” and “We Paid,” could be seen in a photo shared by his publicist being embraced by CMG label founder Yo Gotti as they celebrated his release. Yo Gotti also posted a video on Instagram of their reunion.

42 Dugg was apparently able to avoid a much stiffer penalty after pleading guilty to failing to surrender himself for his prior sentence in March. He had been sentenced to six months in camp for violating his probation from a 2010 conviction for carjacking and felony firearms possession. In 2019, he was seen hanging out at an Atlanta shooting range, loading and firing guns, and was arrested in March 2020. Initially, he was only to serve three years of probation and pay a $90,000 fine but was arrested in Las Vegas for obstructing law enforcement and testing positive for opiates.

He was supposed to show up at prison camp in Virginia in April 2022 but failed to report, allegedly avoiding police for a month. Prosecutors said he had tried to claim he was a sovereign citizen exempt from federal laws, while according to his lawyers, it was an honest mistake, as he was seeking an appeal for the 2021 conviction and said he did not know he still had to surrender himself.