50 cent joe biden
Getty Image
Music

50 Cent Pauses His Jokes To Give A More Serious Comment On Will Smith’s Ban From The Oscars

by: InstagramTwitter

We’re two weeks removed from the 94th Annual Academy Awards which also means that we’re two weeks removed from the slap heard around the world. During the live broadcast, Will Smith approached Chris Rock on stage and slapped him for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Since it occurred, the incident has been discussed from every angle, and while some hoped the conversation die out, it appears that won’t be the case anytime soon. This comes as The Academy recently announced that Smith will be banned from all events, including the Oscars, for the next ten years.

That punishment sparked a new round of comments and opinions from people all over the world. One of them includes 50 Cent who paused his normal output of jokes to give a more serious response about the ban. “Got Damn they doing Will dirty,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is too harsh. He can’t come back till he 63 years old. And the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH.”

50 Cent previously let off a couple of jokes after Will Smith’s slap. “You have to win Oscars to do this kinda sh*t,” he tweeted the night of the Oscars. “After i win i’m gonna slap the sh*t out of a few people. LOL.” A couple of days later, he posted a meme of Jussie Smollett with the caption, “Will Smith hit me too.”

You can read 50 Cent’s comment on the Oscar ban in the post above.

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Most Anticipated Indie Albums Of Spring 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In April 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of March 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×