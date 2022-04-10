We’re two weeks removed from the 94th Annual Academy Awards which also means that we’re two weeks removed from the slap heard around the world. During the live broadcast, Will Smith approached Chris Rock on stage and slapped him for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Since it occurred, the incident has been discussed from every angle, and while some hoped the conversation die out, it appears that won’t be the case anytime soon. This comes as The Academy recently announced that Smith will be banned from all events, including the Oscars, for the next ten years.

👀Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. 🤦‍♂️and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/llMjL57FOb — 50cent (@50cent) April 8, 2022

That punishment sparked a new round of comments and opinions from people all over the world. One of them includes 50 Cent who paused his normal output of jokes to give a more serious response about the ban. “Got Damn they doing Will dirty,” he wrote on Twitter. “This is too harsh. He can’t come back till he 63 years old. And the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH.”

50 Cent previously let off a couple of jokes after Will Smith’s slap. “You have to win Oscars to do this kinda sh*t,” he tweeted the night of the Oscars. “After i win i’m gonna slap the sh*t out of a few people. LOL.” A couple of days later, he posted a meme of Jussie Smollett with the caption, “Will Smith hit me too.”

You can read 50 Cent’s comment on the Oscar ban in the post above.