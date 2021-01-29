With the premiere of his new ABC show For Life and his upcoming series Power Book III: Raising Kanan, 50 Cent has a lot on his plate. The rapper recently appeared on a radio show to chat about his upcoming projects, and the rapper also addressed the possibility of him appearing in a celebrity boxing match.

50 was asked who he’d be willing to face off in the ring in a recent interview with Radio.com and V-103’s The Morning Culture. It didn’t take long for 50 to name Floyd Mayweather as a worthy opponent, but there’s a catch. “I don’t think I could make weight though,” he said. “I’d fight Floyd (Mayweather) if I could get down there. Or he’d just have to let me not get down to 150. I tried I looked like a homeless person. I could make it down to probably, like 180.”

Elsewhere in the interview, 50 knocked down the possibility of him ever appearing on a Verzuz battle in the future. For him, Verzuz is more of a trip through memory lane rather than an actual battle. “Verzuz was more interesting when we were completely stuck in the house,” he said. “It showed up when D-Nice was the only DJ left on the plane, but other than that, it’s trying to re-write history to me. It’s already happened. The performance for the evening, if you played the music, it usually marks time. It’s that period that you dominated musically, and you felt when that song came on. We could play music right now and it takes you back to how you felt when you were around that person. Right now, Lil Baby is having a moment. So when his music comes on, I’m feeling Lil Baby.”