50 Cent has teamed up with the Houston Rockets to give back to the city. Yesterday (November 22), the rapper, along with the team, held a turkey drive outside of the Toyota Center, where the Rockets play their home games. Houston residents were invited to line up in their cars and receive a Thanksgiving meal on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The meals came by way of donations from Kroger, Spec’s, 50’s G-Unity Foundation, and the Rockets’ Clutch City initiative. Recipients also received a voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game.

At the event, 50 spoke to local Houston station KPRC, saying, “I just want them to have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy themselves, you know what I’m saying? I’m actually coming in here fashionably. My kids been here working and putting it together, so I gotta catch up and put in more work so they don’t gotta look at me like I got them out here first.”

At the conclusion of the drive, 50 and the Rockets gave away turkeys to 1,000 families.

50 first moved to Houston back in January 2021, and has since been involved in several causes, including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo.