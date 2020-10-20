Tomi Lahren Praises 50 Cent For Joining The ‘Trump Train’

In a bizarre turn of events, Tomi Lahren and 50 Cent appear to be on the same side. On Monday, 50 learned about Joe Biden’s plan to raise taxes only on Americans making more than $400,000 a year, and he wasn’t happy. The news caused 50 to re-think his vote entirely, announcing he would be voting for Trump instead.

50 explained his pivot to the right on Instagram, writing “WHAT THE F*CK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, F*CK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.” The rapper added: “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind.” While many of his fans were not on board with his announcement, Fox News host Tomi Lahren was overjoyed.

Lahren shared her praise of 50 both in the comments of his original Instagram post and her personal Twitter page. Under 50’s announcement, Lahren welcomed 50 to the “Trump train.”

And @50cent just said, “Vote Trump” after seeing what Slow Joe’s tax rates will be! Let’s go!!! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 19, 2020

While 50 is shying away from paying more taxes, the rapper recently shelled out a handful of cash to some lucky fast food employees. After news of Travis Scott’s partnership with McDonald’s went viral, 50 decided to take things one step further. The rapper teamed up with entrepreneur Jay Manzini to pass out $30,000 in cash to Burger King employees in his Queens, New York hometown. The whole ordeal was filmed and it seems as though the employees were just as excited to meet 50 in person as they were to be gifted the cash.