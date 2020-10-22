When 50 Cent discovered the tax rates for New Yorkers under Joe Biden’s proposed tax plan, he was unequivocal in his response, writing “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f*cking mind” and quipping he’d vote for the incumbent in order to preserve his bank account. He later doubled down, assuring followers he’d straight-up leave the country should Trump lose in the upcoming election. And while his statements were greeted with praise from some Trump supporters and even one of Donald’s sons, some of those nearest to 50 weren’t too happy about his posts.

One was comedian and TV host Chelsea Handler, who 50 Cent dated in 2009. Handler actually shouted him out recently, calling him her “favorite ex-boyfriend” in a recent tweet promoting her new special on HBO and noting he’s the only one she’s still asked about consistently in interviews. Although she called him a “big fat teddybear” at the time, her more recent tweets addressed 50’s Trump statements. After he replied to her tweet declaring he “used to be [her] favorite ex-boyfriend” by joking “don’t let Trump and Joe Biden come between us,” Handler made an offer to keep them on good terms.

“I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses,” she promised. “Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember?” 50 has yet to respond to the offer, but there’s still hope among his longtime supporters that he’s just trolling as usual, without much caring that the Trump admin is sure to use his “endorsement” as a promotional tactic.

Hey fucker! I will pay your taxes in exchange for you coming to your senses. Happily! Black lives matter. That’s you, fucker! Remember? https://t.co/uQsu7DHrRQ — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

See the former lovebirds’ tweets above.