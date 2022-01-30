50 Cent Confirms That His Next Album Will ‘Probably’ Be His Last One

50 Cent is thriving in the TV world. His series Power, which launched in 2014, has birthed a pair of successful spin-offs — Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Raising Kanan — with a third, Power Book IV: Force, set to debut on February 6. (A fourth and final one, Power Book V: Influence, has yet to receive a release date). There’s also his series BMF. But some are waiting on him to finally deliver his long-awaited sixth album. The Queens native spoke about it recently, saying it will most likely be his last.

At the end of last year, 50 Cent shared a video of him performing with a caption that revealed his retirement plans. “Smile my next album might be my last,” he wrote. “I terrorized hip hop for 14 years,don’t believe me Nielsen, the numbers will never lie but i’m nobody’s favorite Smh.” A month later, during a recent appearance on The Talk, 50 was asked if that was still true.

“I probably think I’ll deliver one more full-length album, then the other things I do will be connected to film and television,” he replied according to HipHop-N-More. “I’m having so much success in this area that I have opportunities to keep releasing music through the projects that I’m bringing.”

As for what’s next, 50 Cent is set to join Tyler The Creator And Megan Thee Stallion as headliners for UK’s Parklife Festival, which goes down in June.