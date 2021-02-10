This past Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl LV after beating the Kansas City Chiefs. The win gave Brady his seventh Super Bowl title, more than any player and any franchise in NFL history. Brady has gone all out with the honor, taking to his Instagram story on Monday with a plethora of posts about the game, each one paired with a specifically-chosen song to support it.

Tom Brady IG story and the songs playing plus the captions is hilarious pic.twitter.com/gbIRif0uI3 — xoxo◾️ (@shadyfavorite) February 8, 2021

One of these was a picture that showed Brady holding up the Lombardi trophy as confetti fell from the sky. He posted the image to his Instagram story with 50 Cent’s “Many Men (Wish Death)” playing in the background. To the surprise of no one, the post caught the attention of the rapper himself, who decided to show love to the quarterback. The Queens native shared a picture of himself rocking five rings on his hand to Instagram with the caption, “Tom Brady has more super bowl rings than all 32 NFL Teams. I’m on the same sh*t just watch the [TV]. Green light Gang.” In another post, he shared a screenshot of Brady’s story and wrote, “The winners theme is still many men.” Another win for Tom Brady.