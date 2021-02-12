Valentine’s Day is just two days away and while most are looking for new love, or hoping to celebrate with an already-secured partner, 6lack and Lil Tjay have different goals in mind. Their new collaboration, “Calling My Phone,” finds the two acts trying their best to escape the grasp of a former lover, who can’t seem to understand that the relationship has ended.

Lil Tjay delivers a promise to never return to his ex singing, “I done told you before that it’s over, leave me ‘lone.” He adds, “I won’t go back / But trust me, you’re gon’ hold that.” 6lack arrives for a second verse and doubles down on his collaborator’s message. “No, you can’t wear my chain no more,” he sings. “We are not a thing, can’t take no more.” The song is also paired with a video that shows exactly what the artists’ struggle looks like as their ex-lovers hold on to their coattails in hopes of a chance at renewed love.

The song arrives as 6lack continues work on his upcoming third album. While the new project will be his first full-length effort since 2018’s East Atlanta Love Letter, the Atlanta native made the wait for album No. 3 easier for fans with the release of his 6pc Hot last year.

As for Lil Tjay, the Brooklyn native is coming off a year that saw the release of his State Of Emergency EP before he landed a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman Class list. Unfortunately, to end the year, Tjay was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, weapons, and grand larceny

You can listen to the track in the video above.