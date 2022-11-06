Just yesterday, November 5, news broke that Aaron Carter tragically passed away at the age of 34. The music world — like New Kids On The Block, Diane Warren, Parson James, and more — has been reacting to his death with immense grief and sorrow. Last night, his twin sister Angel shared her feelings on Instagram with a heartfelt statement that was met with an outpouring of love.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure,” she wrote. “You will be missed dearly. My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them. I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

There was also an emotional statement from Hilary Duff on her Instagram Story. In 2001, Carter appeared as himself on a Christmas episode of Lizzie McGuire. “I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world,” Duff wrote. “You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent … boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time.”