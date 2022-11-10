It’s nearly impossible to keep up with Nick Cannon’s ever-expanding family tree. He warned us in June that he was “f*cking like crazy,” and by August, he confirmed his 10th child was on the way with Brittany Bell. The shelf life of that announcement was roughly two months, as Alyssa Scott shared she was pregnant in October with Cannon’s 11th child. If that wasn’t mind-boggling enough, Abby De La Rosa is here to further confuse us.

De La Rosa welcomed twin sons, Zion and Zillion, with Cannon in June 2021. This June, she revealed she was pregnant again. “Another set of twins?!” she wrote on Instagram, neglecting to mention the unborn baby’s (or babies’) father.

Yesterday (November 8), De La Rosa seemingly confirmed that Cannon is indeed the father. As captured by E! News, her since-expired Instagram Story featured a meme saying “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years” and De La Rosa responding with, “1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick…I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.” For fact-checking purposes, Cannon’s birthday is October 8 and firmly within Libra territory. And if my math is right, the baby will be Cannon’s 12th overall because of the announcements of Babies No. 10 and 11 between now and De La Rosa’s initial pregnancy reveal in June.

Cannon practices “consensual non-monogamy,” as he put it to DVSN and sex therapist Dr. Tammy Nelson in July. He shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, his ex-wife. Bell is the mother of five-year-old Golden, nearly two-year-old Powerful, and one-month-old Rise (the aforementioned Baby No. 10). Cannon and Scott are expecting and previously welcomed a son named Zen in July 2021, and the five-month-old tragically died from brain cancer last December. He shares his four-month-old son Legend with Bre Tiesi and his one-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.

Got it?