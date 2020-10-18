Just hours removed from the third episode of their new season, Saturday Night Live has announced the host and musical guest for their upcoming October 24 episode. Dipping into the musical world for both positions, Adele will serve as the show’s host while R&B singer HER will be the musical guest for Saturday’s episode. Overflowed with excitement, Adele took to Instagram to share the news and her reaction to the late-night opportunity.

“Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified!” Adele exclaimed in an Instagram post that revealed the news. “I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

She also used the Instagram post to celebrate a dozen years in the music industry. “Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election,” she said further down in the post’s caption. “Which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!” She also commended HER for the talent the promising R&B singer is.

“I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.”

The announcement comes after Justin Bieber stopped by the show’s most recent episode, one hosted by Issa Rae, to perform and “Holy” and “Lonely.”

Check out Adele’s Instagram post above.