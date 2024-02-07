Usher is just a few days away from performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Given he has had several hits throughout the years, and a ton of collaborators, it has raised the question if he’ll be bringing any surprise guests — or just tackling the show solo.

Will Ludacris And Lil Jon Perform With Usher At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Earlier this morning, a teaser for Usher’s performance dropped, and it takes an interesting premise. Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Taraji P. Henson are working on finding Usher, as apparently, he is missing. Considering he is set to have his new album, Coming Home, drop on Friday, maybe that is when they’ll be able to find him.

Yet, it also possibly teases Usher performing “Yeah” at the Super Bowl, with hopefully his original collaborators (Ludacris and Lil Jon) joining him on stage. Considering they appeared in the Apple Music video, and Apple sponsors the Halftime Show, the three playing the hit together feels like a safe bet.

As for some other potential collaborators that could join Usher, anyone from his new album could be fair game, including maybe even Jung Kook from BTS.

Other key options include “My Boo” with Alicia Keys, “Best Thing” with Jay-Z, and “Somebody To Love” with Justin Bieber — although the last one is a reach, as it’s Bieber’s track. Never say never.