Bay Area rapper Allblack released his debut album TY4FWM in May, spawning videos for singles “Ego” featuring Drakeo The Ruler and “War Stories” with Mozzy. Today, he added another to the growing collection, bringing in yet another of his West Coast homies, Vince Staples, to complete the video for “We Straight.” The greyscale video sees the two California rappers hanging out on the block with flashes of still photos breaking up the action.

TY4FWM (short for “Thank You For F*cking With Me”) arrived after a string of releases from Allblack, who’s been quietly building his catalog since 2017, including No Shame 3 in 2020. The debut album is the culmination of these releases, with features from both high-profile Bay Area icons like E-40 and G-Eazy, as well as rising stars like Guapdad 4000, Rexx Life Raj, and ShooterGang Kony.

Meanwhile, Vince Staples has been teasing the release of his own new music, with two albums set for release in 2021, starting with his comeback single “Law Of Averages,” dropping this week. In the meantime though, he’s put in his fair share of appearances as a feature artist on tracks like “In My Stussy’s” by Lil Yachty.

Watch Allblack’s “We Straight” video featuring Vince Staples above.