In a storyline that only ALLBLACK could cook up, the Bay Area rapper takes a job at a bakery and saves the day when things get real in his hilarious new video for “Ego.” Assisting him in the shenanigans are Drakeo The Ruler and Kenny Beats, who play supporting roles and provide a crunchy, post-hyphy beat, respectively.

The video opens with ALLBLACK and his partners shooting dice in the back of the bakery before getting narced by ALLBLACK’s “cousin,” the bakery manager. He tells them that Drakeo is coming in later, so they take over the store, tying him to a chair and blasting ALLBLACK’s new song on the radio.

Unfortunately, the next person who comes in is a masked robber, who tries to stick up the employees. When they discover he has no gun inside his threatening paper bag, ALLBLACK decks him and becomes a hero. Meanwhile, Drakeo is also being hailed as a hero elsewhere after rescuing a cat from a tree, receiving a key to the city at a press conference with a hating-ass superhero in attendance.

Kenny Beats makes a cameo in a separate scene, riding a shopping cart down one of the Bay’s notorious hills with ALLBLACK as they’re pursued by an exasperated police officer.

“Ego” is the first single from his upcoming debut album TY4FWM, which is due May 7 via his own Play Runners label and distributed by Empire. Features will include E-40 (of course), G-Eazy (naturally), Mozzy (!), Sada Baby (!!), and Vince Staples (!!!).

Watch the “Ego” video above.