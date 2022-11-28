Anuel AA will be releasing his LLNM2 album next month with 33 songs. On Friday (November 25), the Puerto Rican superstar also revealed the tracklist for the LP with features from Kodak Black, DaBaby, Lil Durk, and his wife Yailin La Más Viral.

In the past few years, Anuel AA rose up the ranks in the Latin trap scene alongside Bad Bunny. They have featured on each other’s albums. Now he is getting back into the game with his next album LLNM2, a sequel to last year’s Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren LP. Anuel AA has teased the album throughout the year with the hits like “La 2Blea” and “Malo” featuring reggaeton OGs Zion and Randy.

Anuel AA is branching out beyond Latin trap and reggaeton on his next album as evidenced by the tracklist. LLNM2, dropping December 9, will include a whopping 33 tracks. Among the many collaborations, French DJ Guetta will feature on the song “Vibra” and Kodak Black will join Anuel AA on “Sufro” with Ñengo Flow. DaBaby will appear on the track “Wakanda” and Lil Durk was enlisted for “1ro.” Anuel AA also released a prison-themed music video for his latest reggaeton banger “Si Yo Me Muero.”

Last week, Anuel AA announced the news that he is expecting a baby girl with his wife, Dominican artist Yailin La Más Viral. Earlier this year, they teamed up for the steamy love song “Si Tu Me Busca.” They will regroup on his album for the song “La Máquina” alongside Jowell y Randy and De La Ghetto.

Find the LLNM2 tracklist below.

1. “Brrr”

2. “Borracha & Loca”

3. “Vibra” Feat. David Guetta

4. “La Máquina” Feat. Jowell y Randy, De La Ghetto, and Yailin La Más Viral

5. “Hoodie” Feat. Bryant Myers

6. “Si Yo Me Muero” Feat. Mvsis

7. “Sufro” Feat. Kodak Black and Ñengo Flow

8. “Las Jordan”

9. “Wakanda” Feat. DaBaby

10. “Somo’ Así”

11. “Me Siento HP”

12. “Del Kilo” Feat. Treintisiete

13. “Contra la Corriente”

14. “Mintiendo”

15. “El Nene” Feat. Foreign Teck

16. “Diamantes en Mis Dientes” Feat. Young Chimi

17. “Teteo”

18. “Monstruo”

19. “Mercedes Tintia”

20. “1ro” Feat. Lil Durk

21. “Mientes” Feat. Nicky Jam

22. “40”

23. “La 2blea”

24. “Sin Ti”

25. “Airbnb”

26. “Ascensor”

27. “Anuel & Emmanuel”

28. “Tú Lo Sabes”

29. “Coroné”

30. “Tiene Novio”

31. “Nosotros”

32. “Malo” Feat. Zion and Randy

33. “Brother”

LLNM2 is out 10/21 via Real Hasta La Muerte LLC. Pre-order it here.