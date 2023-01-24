Over the weekend, Drake performed two sold-out shows at NYC’s Apollo Theater. However, at the Sunday night concert, a fan fell from the venue’s lower mezzanine balcony just as Drake was bringing out 21 Savage to “Rich Flex.”

“New York, I want to see you go through the roof,” Drake announced just before the fan fell. A video obtained by TMZ sees the man leaning over the balcony before falling. Meanwhile, Page Six reported that the man fell into a section filled with New York Giants players. He has since been noted as unharmed.

“I gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” he added at the time, walking offstage momentarily.

Now, the Apollo Theater issued a statement about the incident on social media.

“Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine,” the venue wrote. “Drake, Apollo, SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocol were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site.”

“The fan and other audience members reported that they were OK. No major injuries have been reported,” they added.

A statement about last night’s concert: pic.twitter.com/MqvUmFyzP7 — apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) January 23, 2023

Despite the official reason for the fan’s fall still being unknown, the recorded copy of the concert will air on Drake’s SiriusXM Sound 42 in the future.