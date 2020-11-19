Last year, Apple handed out its inaugural Apple Music Awards, which takes a different approach than the major award shows. Instead of having a long list of honors, Apple does things in a more meat-and-potatoes way, only handing out five awards. Now they have announced their 2020 honorees, and it’s a strong list.

Lil Baby won Artist Of The Year, Megan Thee Stallion was named Breakthrough Artist Of The Year, Taylor Swift got Songwriter Of The Year, and Roddy Ricch earned a couple of honors: “The Box” was Top Song Of The Year and Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial was Top Album Of The Year.

Each artist offered a statement about their wins. Swift said:

“Winning Songwriter Of The Year in any capacity in any year would be so exciting, but I think it’s really special this particular year because songwriting was the one thing that kept me connected to my fans. It means a lot to me because the way that fans respond to the songs I write, and the emotional exchange, is what has really kept me going this year. So I really want to say thank you to the fans for that, and to everyone at Apple Music, thank you for everything that you do.”

Meg:

“I am so excited to be the Breakthrough Artist Of The Year. This is a really big accomplishment for me. Apple Music has been rocking with me for so long, even before making me an Up Next artist, and I am just very appreciative and very grateful. I will forever love y’all as much as y’all love me.”

Lil Baby:

“This year has changed me a lot. Now that I’m an artist, I feel like my voice can get heard through my music and I needed to say something. And my fans listened. So thank you to my fans and thank you to Apple Music for giving me a special way to connect to my fans.”

And Ricch: