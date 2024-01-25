Are Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Back Together?

Who’s to say? Everything about this alleged, reported, rumored couple was vague, so, of course, all we have go off of as to whether Bad Bunny and Jenner have reconciled is an exclusive Us Weekly report, which reports that the two “have started seeing one another again.”

“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again,” an unnamed source told the publication. “They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes. It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”

The source added, “At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date. They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”