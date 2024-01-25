Last February, Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner began sparking dating rumors, which were set ablaze when TMZ caught them mid-kiss in March. By May, the rumored couple were officially memeified when Jenner whispered something in Benito’s ear while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game. Bad Bunny didn’t explicitly confirm his relationship status with Jenner, but he danced around it with Vanity Fair last September, and the following month, they co-starred in a Gucci campaign that felt a lot like a hard launch. Regardless, in December, People reported that Bad Bunny and Jenner were “no longer a couple.”
But! We might be starting the cycle all over again.
Are Bad Bunny And Kendall Jenner Back Together?
Who’s to say? Everything about this alleged, reported, rumored couple was vague, so, of course, all we have go off of as to whether Bad Bunny and Jenner have reconciled is an exclusive Us Weekly report, which reports that the two “have started seeing one another again.”
“Kendall’s friends aren’t surprised whatsoever that she’s seeing Bad Bunny again,” an unnamed source told the publication. “They figured this would happen because she has a habit of going back to exes. It’s not the type of situation where they’re fully back together, but they have hung out a few times since breaking up last month.”
The source added, “At the end of the day, if she’s happy, then of course they support her and whoever she decides to date. They’re still not convinced he’s The One for her, but if he treats her well then they’re good with it.”