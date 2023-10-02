The dreaded day for fans fawning over “Enséñame a Bailar” musician Bad Bunny has arrived. After months of speculation, it appears as if Bad Bunny is ready to reveal his current relationship status. The Grammy Award-winning entertainer seemingly confirmed his long-rumored romance with model and reality television star Kendall Jenner in a rather extravagant Kardashian-Jenner way.

The pair were cozy as they posed for fashion house Gucci’s latest advertisement campaign for their Savoy collection. Their chemistry can’t be ignored. Earlier in the week, Bad Bunny’s music video for his latest song, “Un Preview,” included subtle nods to Jenner.

On September 12, during an interview with Vanity Fair, although Bad Bunny didn’t confirm the relationship, he did take a moment to address fans’ over-investment in the lives of public figures. Read his full response below.