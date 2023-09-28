Who Is Chloe Bailey’s Celebrity Crush?

Chloe Bailey is having a big year. The singer unveiled her new album In Pieces, performed an NPR Tiny Desk, and embarked on a massive tour that featured some exciting appearances from her sister Halle.

She recently went on The Dotty Show to talk about all she’s been doing, as well as her love life. “I’ll say it. Michael B. Jordan is my celebrity crush,” she revealed. However, it wasn’t much of a surprise: “I’ve been saying that in interviews even, like, years ago,” she continued. She has no plans on doing anything about it, though; “I don’t shoot my shot,” she explained.

She received some criticism from the public for having Chris Brown feature on the In Pieces song “How Does It Feel” due to his 2009 assault on Rihanna and subsequent allegations of harassment, battery, sexual assault, and more. Chloe defended the collaboration, saying, “I always just wanna let the music speak for itself, and to be honest, no matter what I do, people always find things to say about it, so I’m used to it. I just choose to ignore it. People have every right to their opinions, freedom of speech, and it’s up to me to choose what I give my attention and energy to.”