Travis Scott finally released the dates for his anticipated Utopia — Circus Maximus tour. Last night, the rapper appeared alongside Drake at his show in Vancouver, and on the heels of his new album, Utopia, fans are likely excited to pick up tickets.
Here’s what to know about how to purchase them.
Scott’s tickets for the Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour are set to go on sale this Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. local time through his official website, where more information can be found.
Below, find a complete list of Scott’s dates for the upcoming tour.
10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/13/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/20/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/22/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/25/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/29/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/31/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
11/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
11/08/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/15/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/18/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
11/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/25/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
12/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
12/06/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
12/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/10/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/18/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena