Travis Scott finally released the dates for his anticipated Utopia — Circus Maximus tour. Last night, the rapper appeared alongside Drake at his show in Vancouver, and on the heels of his new album, Utopia, fans are likely excited to pick up tickets.

Here’s what to know about how to purchase them.

Scott’s tickets for the Utopia — Circus Maximus Tour are set to go on sale this Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. local time through his official website, where more information can be found.

Below, find a complete list of Scott’s dates for the upcoming tour.

10/11/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/13/2023 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

10/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/20/2023 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/22/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/25/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

10/29/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/31/2023 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/05/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium

11/08/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/12/2023 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/15/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/18/2023 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

11/21/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/25/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27/2023 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

12/04/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

12/06/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

12/08/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/10/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/12/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/15/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

12/18/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/21/2023 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/23/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/26/2023 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

12/29/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena