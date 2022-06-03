Ari Lennox sent the internet into a frenzy today (June 2) after posting pictures with the Married At First Sight star Keith Manley II. Coincidentally, per the Instagram stories, the two appear to be in San Diego for a wedding as Lennox posted multiple videos of the newlyweds before the pictures of her and Manley appear. He added to the rumors with his own upload featuring him and the Dreamville artist holding hands. While neither of them has confirmed anything, as the old saying goes, “A picture is worth a thousand words.”

Ari Lennox last released her rendition of “A Kind Of Magic,” performed as part of the global launch of Coke Studio sessions. She also had two solo cuts “Coming Down” and “Blackberry Sap” on the Dreamville compilation mixtape D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape hosted by DJ Drama. Elsewhere, he 31-year-old has been enjoying the success of her 2021 single “Pressure” and has repeatedly referenced her forthcoming follow-up to 2019’s Shea Butter Baby, though there is no confirmed date, tracklist, or cover art yet. Keith Manley II was last seen in Season 9 of Married At First Sight where he was married to Iris Caldwell.

Check out photos of the alleged couple above.