Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” is a real achievement for the singer: It’s her second single to debut at No. 1, and historically, the feat has put her in some esteemed company. That’s worth celebrating, and that’s just with Grande did with a new tattoo… but her execution was off. She posted a photo (which has since been deleted) of the tattoo on Instagram, and in Chinese, the characters on her hand roughly translate to “seven rounds.” That’s actually pretty close to what Grande intended. In Japanese, however, the ink actually means “shichirin,” which is a type of small Japanese barbecue grill.