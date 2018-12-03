Ariana Grande Replaced Her Pete Davidson Tattoo With A Tribute To Mac Miller

Ever the queen of being grateful for her exes, Ariana Grande has gotten a new tattoo to remember the late Mac Miller. In a behind-the-scenes video for “Thank U, Next,” Grande revealed her new ink for the first time. “How cool, right?,” she says to the camera, pointing to her freshly tatted foot, which reads “Myron” for the dog Miller adopted in 2017.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the tat is in the same spot as where Grande had one of her many Pete Davidson tattoos. Earlier this year, the young singer had Davidson’s firefighter father’s badge number inked in the same place on her foot, but it appears Grande has decided to alter her body art in the aftermath of their breakup. You can glimpse the tattoo in the video above, about 2:40 in. (But put on your glasses, because it’s pretty blurry).

It appears Grande stayed close with Myron after Miller’s untimely passing. Just a few weeks after his death, Grande posted a video snuggling with the dog to her Instagram.

all the kisses. happy fall.

In “Thank U, Next,” Grande calls the late rapper “an angel” — and although he didn’t appear in the Mean Girls inspired “burn book” in the “Thank U, Next” video, Grande assures that Miller is not forgotten.

