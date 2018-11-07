Ariana Grande Shares A Cloudy And Dramatic ‘Breathin’ Video

11.07.18 49 mins ago

Ariana Grande may have just released “Thank U, Next,” her first new music since Sweetener, but she’s not done with her 2018 album yet. About a month ago, Grande released a video for “Breathin,” and while it adorably starred her pet pig Piggy Smallz, it was a no-budget clip, seemingly filmed on her phone. It was an entertaining video, but it also left fans wondering if that was the only visual treatment the song would get, or if there was something more substantial on the way.

She answered that question on Sunday, when she tweeted that a “Breathin” video was coming this week, and today, it has arrived. The clip, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, plays off the pre-chorus lyric, “Feel my blood runnin’, swear the sky’s fallin’,” by featuring a lot of cloudy imagery; she even swings from the clouds towards the end of the clip. There are also instances where time either speeds up or slows down around Grande, proving that she really can do it all.

Watch Grande’s ‘Breathin’ video above, and revisit our review of Sweetener here. Also check out everything we know so far about her next album, which may be titled Thank U, Next, here.

Sweetener is out now via Republic Records. Get it here.

