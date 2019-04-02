Getty Image

Ariana Grande and her friend/co-writer Victoria Monét just dropped their new single “Monopoly.” The pair had teased the song over the weekend and, on Monday, delivered the goods, giving Grande’s legion of ardent fans an early week jolt. Like most things Grande does these days, the song was immediately the talk of the internet. Many were shocked at the speed with which this new release came, barely out from the release of her latest album Thank U, Next and in the midst of her sellout tour. Another thing that was driving folks on the internet wild was an enticing bit of lyrical content.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Right at the beginning of the song’s post-chorus Grande raps, “I like women and men (Yeah) / Work so f*ckin’ much, need a twinny, twin, twin.” This prompted many online wonder whether this was this was the 25-year-old’s slick, very catchy way of coming out to the world as queer. And, as it turns out, it was, sort of.

i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 1, 2019

In the ensuing avalanche of Instagram comments on the post for the song, one fan asked rather frantically, “IS SHE BI OR NAH.” To which, Victoria Monét, who herself came out as queer this past fall, personally (and opaquely) responded: “she said what she said.” Some time later, Grande herself decided to wade into the internet kerfuffle to address everyone’s suspicions. Replying to a tweet which read, “ariana ain’t gotta label herself, but she said what she said,” Grande added, “i haven’t before and still don’t feel the need to now 🖤🧚🏼‍♂️ which is okay.”

Well there you have it. Ariana seems to be embracing sexual fluidity and, with “7 Rings” still riding the top of the Billboard Hot 100, chartopping success as well.