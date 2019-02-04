Rihanna Didn’t Watch The Super Bowl Because She’s ‘Beefin’ With The NFL

The big story of yesterday, of course, was the Super Bowl, during which the New England Patriots emerged triumphant over the Los Angeles Rams and Julian Edelman earned Super Bowl MVP honors. Maroon 5 performed the halftime show with Travis Scott and Big Boi, and not everybody was in love with the performance. The commercials were also a big draw, thanks to ads like Craig Robinson’s Dietz Nuts spot and the highly anticipated Toy Story 4 trailer.

All in all, there were plenty of reasons to tune in to the broadcast, but there were also reasons not to. A lot of people aren’t pleased with the NFL in light of the controversy with Colin Kaepernick, and that was enough to stop Rihanna from watching the game at all. On her Instagram story, she posted an illustration of Kaepernick taking a knee and wrote, “For those of you who thought I was watchin super bowl… we beefin.”

Rihanna was traveling yesterday, and a few hours before that image, she posted a video of herself on a plane. It was captioned, “How can we watch super bowl on the flight? Me:,” and the text was laid over a selfie video of herself, wearing big glasses, chewing gum, and donning an indifferent expression.

It was previously reported that Rihanna was asked about performing at the Super Bowl this year, but an “insider” told US Weekly, “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.”

