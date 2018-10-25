Getty Image

A few days ago, a fan asked Ariana Grande on Twitter if there was any news about a tour behind her new album Sweetener, and Grande responded, “I’m ready. My heart needs it actually. Finalizing a few more things but I’m tryna get em dates to u asap.” It turns out that Grande wasn’t kidding, since now, she just announced a whole bunch of new North American tour dates.

The Sweetener tour kicks off in Albany, New York in mid-March, and works its way through North America until mid-June. It includes shows in Boston, Chicago, and two stops each in the Los Angeles and New York City areas, for one show each at LA’s Staples Center and The Forum and New York’s Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. Fans in other parts of the world need not worry, since Grande tweeted yesterday that “only US dates will be announced first but more will come later.”

Find Grande’s upcoming tour dates below, and revisit our review of Sweetener here.