Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande broke up a week ago. Grande took to Instagram and then left social media for the immediate future. Meanwhile, with Saturday Night Live off this week we did not hear from Davidson on a national stage, but he co-hosted a benefit for Swing Left with Judd Apatow in Los Angeles on Saturday and that’s where Davidson addressed the elephant in the room and made light of his personal misfortune. Via E!:

“Well, as you could tell, I don’t want to be here. There’s a lot going on,” Davidson told the crowd. “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”

Davidson made light of some of his newer tattoos. Specifically Grande’s initials on his finger and this one referencing Grande’s Dangerous Woman album.

“Um, I’ve been covering a bunch of tattoos, that’s fun,” Davidson told the crowd. “I’m f–king 0 for 2 in the tattoo [department]. Yeah, I’m afraid to get my mom tattooed on me, that’s how bad it is.” “So, obviously you know I, we [Ariana and I] broke up or whatever but when me and her first got engaged we got tattoos,” he later continued. “And it was like in a magazine like, ‘Was Pete Davidson stupid?’ And 93% of it said yes,” Davidson told the audience. “So my boy, he was like, ‘Don’t listen to that s–t man. They’re literally f–king haters.’ And I’m like, yeah, f–k that. I’m not stupid. And the other day we were in my kitchen and he was like, ‘Yo bro. Turns out you were stupid.'”

Davidson didn’t mention covering up the tattoo of Piggy Smallz, but he did admit he wouldn’t have attended on Saturday night if his name hadn’t been on the event’s poster.

“F–k my feelings.” “I care more about America than your feelings, I do,” Apatow joked. “I care more about America than Pete’s feelings.” “I feel like I am America,” Davidson said. “I’m a good guy that just keeps getting kicked in the dick. You’re like, ‘Ah, that f–king poor kid. Hope he doesn’t kill himself.’ That’s America.”

It will be interesting to see how – or if – Davidson addresses his breakup during the next Saturday Night Live on November 4th.

