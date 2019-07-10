Getty Image

Since ASAP Rocky was arrested in Sweden, he has received support from plenty of people who believe justice is not being served. Hip-hop peers like Tyler The Creator and Schoolboy Q have spoken out about the situation, and now there’s a hugely popular petition that proves ASAP Rocky has a lot of folks in his corner. ASAP Mob started the #JusticeForRocky petition on Change.org yesterday, and in less than one day, it has accumulated over 350,000 signatures.

Stand in support and request Rocky’s release from Swedish officials! Sign the petition and join the movement at https://t.co/Yapx5a29of #JusticeForRocky pic.twitter.com/HNFVmwUDNi — A$AP MOB (@ASAPMOB) July 9, 2019

The petition describes the situation, and reads in part, “We are surprised that something like this could happen in Sweden to people who were minding their business and forced to defend themselves from a group of assailants. This should be about justice. Rocky has been in prison for six days for the use of self defense.” It concludes, “Join us in the #JusticeForRocky movement and demand that Rocky be released from Swedish officials immediately.”