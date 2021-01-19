ASAP Rocky Previews New Music At Yams Day 2021

Despite ASAP Mob’s 2021 Yams Day getting scaled back to being a live stream in response to COVID-19, by all accounts the concert was a success thanks to exuberant performances from ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Rowdy Rebel, and the crew giving out “Yammy” awards — their version of a Grammy — to the rappers many fans felt were overlooked by official awards shows in 2020, like Lil Baby.

Of course, with ASAP Rocky gearing up to release a new album this year, he also wound up previewing plenty of new music via snippets of music videos that made exquisite use of the concert’s new live stream format. Naturally, enterprising fans captured video from the live stream and shared it on Twitter, juicing the buzz for a follow-up to Rocky’s 2018 album Testing.

new ASAP Rocky "OnlyFans" song snippet pic.twitter.com/d0D0MYLn7N — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 19, 2021

NEW ROCKY ON YAMSDAY STREAM TAP IN TO THIS HEAT pic.twitter.com/W9p3aFyV2f — action BRANson 🐬 (@entree_3000) January 19, 2021

The crew also hosted a number of exclusive freestyles from the Mob and the recently-released Rowdy Rebel.

Rowdy Rebel freestyling w/ Asap Rocky on Yams Day pic.twitter.com/KZh5VgHVk5 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 19, 2021

ASAP Yams Day 2021 Thread 👇🏽 • New ASAP Mob Freestyle pic.twitter.com/sO4o7HXObu — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) January 19, 2021

The highlight of the show for many was the Yammys presentation. The awards highlighted artists in categories like Yamborghini High Artist Of The Year, Big AWGIE Award for Best Creative Direction, and Hella Flows.

The Yamborghini High Artist of the Year Yammy Award goes to @lilbaby4PF #YAMSDAY pic.twitter.com/lGC3XOEqrK — Victoria Hernandez (@LadyViii) January 19, 2021

I love #YamsDay because it really does continue the work Yams did of putting new artists on. The Big Awge Yammy Award goes to @TeezoTouchdown a rapper-rocker from Texas pic.twitter.com/sJSPtWpylZ — Victoria Hernandez (@LadyViii) January 19, 2021

The Hella Flows Yammy Award goes to @youngthug and is presented with “Hella Hoes” playing in the background of course. #YamsDay pic.twitter.com/J4738yp1ZS — Victoria Hernandez (@LadyViii) January 19, 2021

If you missed the concert live, have no fear. The Mob has posted the stream in its entirety on YouTube. You can check that out above.