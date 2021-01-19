Music

ASAP Rocky Previews New Music At Yams Day 2021

Despite ASAP Mob’s 2021 Yams Day getting scaled back to being a live stream in response to COVID-19, by all accounts the concert was a success thanks to exuberant performances from ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg, Rowdy Rebel, and the crew giving out “Yammy” awards — their version of a Grammy — to the rappers many fans felt were overlooked by official awards shows in 2020, like Lil Baby.

Of course, with ASAP Rocky gearing up to release a new album this year, he also wound up previewing plenty of new music via snippets of music videos that made exquisite use of the concert’s new live stream format. Naturally, enterprising fans captured video from the live stream and shared it on Twitter, juicing the buzz for a follow-up to Rocky’s 2018 album Testing.

The crew also hosted a number of exclusive freestyles from the Mob and the recently-released Rowdy Rebel.

The highlight of the show for many was the Yammys presentation. The awards highlighted artists in categories like Yamborghini High Artist Of The Year, Big AWGIE Award for Best Creative Direction, and Hella Flows.

If you missed the concert live, have no fear. The Mob has posted the stream in its entirety on YouTube. You can check that out above.

