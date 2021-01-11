While 2020 came and went without much new music from Harlem rapper ASAP Rocky, that may change sometime in this young year, as the 32-year-old MC sparked speculation about an imminent project by clearing his Instagram.

As you may well know, it’s a move that artists have used as a provocative suggestion to their fans to prepare for a wave of promotional content, which is usually attached to a collection of music. Drake, Future, and Kendrick Lamar have all used the tactic in the past, and just this year, both Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj used the move to make their first overtures, with Doja inviting fans to guess at the significance of the six followers she kept and Nicki prompting rumors of both a potential new album and beef with her own mom.

Of course, ASAP Rocky would be what many fans consider overdue for a new project; Testing, his last full-length release, dropped in 2018, going gold and peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. No one can blame him for being preoccupied, though. It’s been reported that he started dating international superstar Rihanna, whose bad habit of trolling fans over her next album may be rubbing off on him.

ASAP Rocky cleared out his instagram. please mean something i hope he remembered he's a rapper finally — scrit (@scritmusic_) January 10, 2021

In any case, ASAP Rocky was recently featured on grime artist Slowthai’s new single “Mazza,” appearing in the video through the magic of editing despite filming his segment an ocean away.