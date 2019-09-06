Swedish lawyer Henrik Olssen Lilja found himself in the middle of a high-profile and internationally followed case last month, as he represented ASAP Rocky in his Swedish assault trial. Now he himself is the subject of an upsetting news story: Lilja was shot in the head and chest in Stockholm this morning, Forbes reports, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Swedish Bar Association.

Witnesses report they saw a person wrestle with Lilja in a stairwell in Stockholm before he was shot. After the shooting, Lilja was reportedly in good enough condition to call the police himself, and emergency services responded at 8:59 a.m. local time. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and his current condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the shooting as an “isolated incident,” and it us not known if Lilja was targeted due to his profession or his involvement in the ASAP Rocky trial. Swedish newspaper Expressen notes that the shooter has been identified as a man, and a black SUV that was seen at the scene fled. Police have reportedly arrested a female lawyer who had previously been forbidden from contacting Lilja. Additionally, the Swedish Police authority wrote of the investigation on its website, “The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress.”

As for ASAP Rocky, he recently shared a video for “Babushka Boi,” his first new music since returning from Sweden.