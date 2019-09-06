Getty Image

Music

ASAP Rocky’s Swedish Lawyer Has Been Shot In The Head And Chest In Stockholm

FacebookTwitterMusic News Editor

Swedish lawyer Henrik Olssen Lilja found himself in the middle of a high-profile and internationally followed case last month, as he represented ASAP Rocky in his Swedish assault trial. Now he himself is the subject of an upsetting news story: Lilja was shot in the head and chest in Stockholm this morning, Forbes reports, as confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Swedish Bar Association.

Witnesses report they saw a person wrestle with Lilja in a stairwell in Stockholm before he was shot. After the shooting, Lilja was reportedly in good enough condition to call the police himself, and emergency services responded at 8:59 a.m. local time. He was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, and his current condition is unknown.

Police are investigating the shooting as an “isolated incident,” and it us not known if Lilja was targeted due to his profession or his involvement in the ASAP Rocky trial. Swedish newspaper Expressen notes that the shooter has been identified as a man, and a black SUV that was seen at the scene fled. Police have reportedly arrested a female lawyer who had previously been forbidden from contacting Lilja. Additionally, the Swedish Police authority wrote of the investigation on its website, “The police have arrested several people for questioning. The investigation is at an intense stage and the police are working on several different fronts to make progress.”

As for ASAP Rocky, he recently shared a video for “Babushka Boi,” his first new music since returning from Sweden.

Topics: #ASAP Rocky

Around The Web

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

by:

Crate-Digging: Zip-Zapp!, Victus, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

by: FacebookTwitter

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

by:

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

by: FacebookTwitter
×