This week, UPROXX Sessions welcomes R&B singer-songwriter Autumn Corin to the bathroom stage, marking the first time an R&B act has appeared on the show. After rappers like Kali and AzizTheShake have formed the backbone of the series, Corin expands the scope of UPROXX Sessions with her smooth ode to no-strings-attached relationships, “Sneaky Link.” Warning her friend with benefits not to tell his friends, she sings the praises of stepping out and keeping things on the low with a partner who gets the job done but isn’t exactly marriage material.

Autumn is signed to Zooted Music, the record label founded by fellow UPROXX Sessions alum DDG. The singer-songwriter is currently pursuing a degree in Music Business from Berklee College of Music, and splits her time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, North Carolina. “Sneaky Link” is her first release of 2022, and she’s previously garnered attention for her standalone singles “Unbothered” and “On Your Mind” featuring DDG, as well as her covers of hits like Muni Long’s “Hrs And Hrs” on TikTok.

Watch Autumn Corin’s performance of “Sneaky Link” above.

