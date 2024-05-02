The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar is boiling like a hot pot dinner, and it’s perhaps inevitable that Azealia Banks would chime in to pick a side. Longtime fans of the controversial commenter wouldn’t be shocked by whose side she chose, but if you weren’t tapped in before, you might raise your eyebrows on discovering that she didn’t care for Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria,” preferring Drake’s “Push Ups” instead.

A few reasons she gave include Kendrick “wearing the same size” as her, “the tone and timbre of Kendrick’s voice,” her feeling that “the mix is muddy as hell,” and that the beat is “dumb trash.” Her conclusion is that “Drake won. That’s it.” In typical Azealia Banks fashion, though, she quickly lost the plot, arguing for a conspiracy theory that “Kendrick sent goons to have both diss tracks from Cole and Drake removed from DSPs.”

Azealia Banks is cooking pic.twitter.com/N8CEDBreha — أ (@drizzyys) May 1, 2024

Real quick, though: Drake was threatened with legal action by the estate of Tupac Shakur, whose likeness he unethically reproduced using AI (Congress really needs to get on some sort of legislation about this instead of, like, banning apps and selling bombs). Cole removed his track after seeing some backlash to it, citing his internal discontent with how it all worked out.

Of course, Azealia Banks has always had it out for Kendrick Lamar, writing in a rant about Doja Cat taking her spot, “He be making the kind of rap music that allows white people to indulge in weird fetishization of ‘the Black struggle’.” Her position is also something of an about-face, considering she was just trashing Drake a few months ago for allegedly getting liposuction. Also, her quibbles with Drake aligned with much of what Kendrick said in “Euphoria,” but Azealia’s never much been one for consistency, right?

She, of course, is still best known for a song from over 13 years ago and her salty assessments of everything everybody else has done since sooo… She’s entitled to her opinion, but it certainly looks like she’s on the outs this time.

Oh yea that’s what Drake needed, an Azealia Banks co-sign of victory pic.twitter.com/aVUitblGaP — Griot ✮ (@GriotEatsAlot) May 1, 2024

An azealia banks cosign is just further proof that it's Kdot up 1-0 😂 — ZACK! (@I_Am_Zackk) May 1, 2024

I’m not listening to someone who can’t take a joke on (Wild’n Out) Azealia shouldn’t be talk about nobody. — Preme423 (@Preme423) May 1, 2024