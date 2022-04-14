UPROXX cover artist Baby Tate lets her freak flag fly in the latest UPROXX Sessions, gracing the stage to perform her raunchy new single, “S.H.O.” Break out the headphones because this one is certainly not safe for work — or polite company in general.

Tate dropped the song in February, just days after Valentine’s Day. The timing couldn’t have been a coincidence, as the song dismisses romantic feelings in favor of a fling with no strings attached.

The Atlanta rapper has been on a run lately, releasing “S.H.O.” shortly after making an appearance on JID’s new single “Surround Sound” alongside 21 Savage. She also recently released “Pedi,” building on the success of her 2020 EP, After The Rain.

Watch Baby Tate perform her new song “S.H.O.” for UPROXX Sessions above.

