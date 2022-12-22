Bad Bunny
Getty Image
Music

Bad Bunny Reacted To Drake’s Flattering Name-Check Of Him On ‘Major Distribution’ And Drake Loved It

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is full of disses and shout-outs. One of the latter is praise for Bad Bunny, who was No. 1 on the year-end Top Tours chart, Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year, and his album Un Verano Sin Ti was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart. Drake took some time on “Major Distribution” to commend these achievements.

On the song, he raps, “Major distribution / Labels call me Bad Bunny numbers / It’s a robbery / 500 million, just for Aubrey.” Bad Bunny appreciated the compliment — he posted a video yesterday, December 21, of him bobbing his head to the rhythm of the track and even picking up a weight and lifting it. It’s safe to say he liked the excuse to flex.

Drake shared the clip on his own account, writing: “You know who’s really running up the money. it’s me and the [rabbit emoji].”

The Honestly, Nevermind performer also recently responded to often being turned into a meme, like with the “Rich Flex” meme. “I understand after all these years that, I feel like I have a polarizing presence,” he said. “I’m almost a character in people’s movies and therefore there’s a running a dialogue. There’s jokes, you’re either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is, it just comes with the territory… I’ve always been able to laugh at myself, but I really do feel now that I mentally am able to separate the two. So I just want to stay in that zone, that’s kinda my resolution.”

Topics: #DrakeTags: , , ,
Listen To This
The Best Hip-Hop Songs Of 2022
by: Uproxx authors and
This Year’s Best New Holiday Music That You’ll Actually Want To Listen To
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×