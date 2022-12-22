Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is full of disses and shout-outs. One of the latter is praise for Bad Bunny, who was No. 1 on the year-end Top Tours chart, Apple Music’s Artist Of The Year, and his album Un Verano Sin Ti was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums year-end chart. Drake took some time on “Major Distribution” to commend these achievements.

On the song, he raps, “Major distribution / Labels call me Bad Bunny numbers / It’s a robbery / 500 million, just for Aubrey.” Bad Bunny appreciated the compliment — he posted a video yesterday, December 21, of him bobbing his head to the rhythm of the track and even picking up a weight and lifting it. It’s safe to say he liked the excuse to flex.

Bad Bunny listening to his line on Drake’s “Major Distribution”‼️ pic.twitter.com/pXYaRukll1 — Reggaeton by RAPTV (@reggaetontv2) December 21, 2022

Drake shared the clip on his own account, writing: “You know who’s really running up the money. it’s me and the [rabbit emoji].”

The Honestly, Nevermind performer also recently responded to often being turned into a meme, like with the “Rich Flex” meme. “I understand after all these years that, I feel like I have a polarizing presence,” he said. “I’m almost a character in people’s movies and therefore there’s a running a dialogue. There’s jokes, you’re either the villain to some people or hero to some people. It is what it is, it just comes with the territory… I’ve always been able to laugh at myself, but I really do feel now that I mentally am able to separate the two. So I just want to stay in that zone, that’s kinda my resolution.”